Never-ending winter pushing back the start of spring activities

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Meadow Brook Golf Course typically opens for the season on March 1st.

“We've been open maybe 10 days this whole year," said Troy Watkins the head golf professional. "When compared to last year by this time, we had been open about 60 days.”

Even if the snow melts this week, Watkins isn't sure if golfers will be able to come out for rounds by Easter.

“It's going to be so wet, and then we have to wait for it to dry out," he said. "We'll get a lot of puddles out there on the fairways.”

Golfers can’t play a round of golf when there’s eight inches of snow on the ground, but some of Utah’s favorite spring traditions, like the annual Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival, are still kicking off this weekend, despite the weather.

“There are, as of now, not tulips blooming yet," said Erica Brown, the chief marketing officer for Thanksgiving Point. "There are not daffodils blooming yet, but there are other spring bulbs that are blooming.”

The Tulip Festival is still planned to start this Friday, and there will be lawn games, vendors and other activities.

“You kind of have to set the dates for your festival and start planning the activities and hope for the best,” she said.

With spring getting off to a late start, Watkins thinks Utahns will be more eager than ever to enjoy spring when it does eventually arrive.

“They've been cooped up for too long, and now I think they're going to be really excited to get out," he said.