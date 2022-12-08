New app makes it easier than ever to report roadkill in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Nobody likes seeing roadkill on the streets of Utah and a new app will help submit reports faster to crews in order to clean up dead animals.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is behind the new tool, called the Utah Roadkill Reporter app.

App users can easily report a location and description for dead animals they see on or near roads, making it easier for crews to quickly remove the carcasses.

In addition to reporting information, a photo can be uploaded of the animal.

The app collects data from users on reported animal carcasses, animal carcasses that have been picked up and pick-up routes that are in progress.

While the app will make things easier for users to report, the data collected will also help officials learn about how to reduce collisions.

“It is important for us to understand how many wildlife-vehicle collisions occur in Utah,” DWR Utah Migration Initiative Coordinator Blair Stringham said in a press release. “This new app will allow us to know exactly when and where collisions occur, which will help us identify hot spot areas on Utah highways. We can then work with UDOT and other partners to install underpasses, fencing, wildlife overpasses and other structures to reduce collisions in those areas and keep wildlife and people safe.”

In 2022, there have been 4,900 reported collisions with deer, 166 reported collisions with elk and 20 reported collisions with moose. Officials say the actual number of collisions is likely twice as high because not all incidents are reported.

The app is available for free in the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.