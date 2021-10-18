New bill seeks to cut Utah's air pollution in half

SALT LAKE CITY — A new bill being championed by a prominent Republican would attempt to cut air pollution in Utah by half.

Senate Majority Assistant Whip Kirk Cullimore announced Tuesday that he would sponsor what is likely the most ambitious and sweeping clean air bill the Utah Legislature has seen.

The proposal aims to cut pollutants in half by 2030 by reducing auto emissions by implementing tiered pricing for vehicle registrations — cleaner cars would pay less to register, the most polluting automobiles would pay more.

