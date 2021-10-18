Watch
New bill seeks to cut Utah's air pollution in half

Posted at 10:25 AM, Oct 18, 2021
2021-10-18

SALT LAKE CITY — A new bill being championed by a prominent Republican would attempt to cut air pollution in Utah by half.

Senate Majority Assistant Whip Kirk Cullimore announced Tuesday that he would sponsor what is likely the most ambitious and sweeping clean air bill the Utah Legislature has seen.

The proposal aims to cut pollutants in half by 2030 by reducing auto emissions by implementing tiered pricing for vehicle registrations — cleaner cars would pay less to register, the most polluting automobiles would pay more.

Read more by Robert Gehrke at the Salt Lake Tribune.

