New bridge over I-80 will slide into place

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that a "bridge slide" over I-80 this weekend will close the highway in both directions between Foothill Drive and 700 East in Salt Lake City from Friday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m. until Sunday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m.

Construction crews will demolish the existing 1700 East bridge over I-80 and slide the new bridge into place; the new bridge was constructed next to the existing bridge to minimize delays.

Utah pioneered this method, which eliminates lengthy traffic restrictions for drivers.

The existing bridge was originally built in the 1960s, and its replacement will provide a smoother ride for drivers and more room for pedestrians and cyclists with enhanced biking lanes and shoulders.

This project is one of 175 under construction in Utah in 2022, with a total value of $2.5 billion.