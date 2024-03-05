New consumer complaint portal will SLC residents resolve complaints, stop scams

SALT LAKE CITY — Frustrated by a business or landlord but don't know where to turn? Salt Lake City wants to change that.

To commemorate National Consumer Protection Week which runs from March 3-9, the city is launching a consumer complaint portal to act as a centralized hub to submit consumer complaints and report deceptive practices.

Residents can find resources needed to resolve consumer issues as well as report scams and submit concerns.

To use the portal for complaints against a business, the portal will ask for specific information about the business type and the nature of the complaint.

Within five days, Salt Lake City staff will reply with resources and next steps to resolve the complaint.

“Salt Lake City residents and visitors are entitled to a fair and ethical consumer experience and deserve a local government that is on their side,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

“With the launch of this new Consumer Protection Portal, we hope to work with residents and businesses to improve the experience for everyone and develop resources to protect residents from predatory business practices and scams.”

Information submitted through the portal will also help city staff assess where better regulation is needed and where more resources are required.

Housing complaints will be elevated status to help residents facing displacement.

“We sometimes forget about renters as consumers of a business product,” said Blake Thomas, Director of the Department of Community and Neighborhoods.

“But renting is a business transaction just like buying any other good or service, and this Portal helps the City follow through on the commitments made in Thriving in Place to increase protections for renters in the City.”

Residents can find the portal here.