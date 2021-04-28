New crime lab opens in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Utah has taken a big step forward in its ability to solve crimes with the opening of a new state crime lab in Cedar City.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility on April 26, Governor Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson joined representatives from the state legislature, local law enforcement, and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to express appreciation for the new lab, which will expand and enhance forensic services for the entire state.

Utah Department of Public Safety DPS Commissioner Anderson joins government officials and local law enforcement at April 26 ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility.

“Today, the Department of Public Safety’s State Crime Lab, which is the only accredited, full-service forensic service provider in Utah, completes our statewide system with a northern, central and now southern crime lab,”said DPS Commissioner Jess L. Anderson.

Additional crime lab staff will be able to help both local and statewide criminal investigations, including the ability to present forensic evidence in criminal trials.

DPS also plans to build relationships with regional universities such as Southern Utah University and Dixie State so that future scientists from these schools can "lead the charge to stop, fight, prevent, and solve crimes," according to Commissioner Anderson.

“I think the opening of the southern Utah crime lab is going to be a tremendous benefit and asset to the entire southern Utah community, especially victims of crime,” said Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson. “Modern day prosecutions require the highest standards of scientific and forensic evidence. The evidence that’s going to be processed here in this lab will be critical in both identifying suspects to be held accountable as well as exonerating the innocent.”

