New evidence unveiled in 40-year-old cold case involving homicide of two young women

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — More than 40 years after a pair of women were found dead in Weber County, investigators have unveiled new information in the cold cases in hopes it may spark someone's memory.

In August 1982, the body of Tina Gallegos, 21, was found floating in the Ogden River. The tragedy ignited more questions when a few weeks later, in September 1982, the body of Gabriel DiStefano, 14 was located in a ditch by the Harrisville Police Department.

Investigators linked the two cases after the deaths by the presence of matching bullets recovered from the bodies of both young women.

Now, Weber County officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a towel and shower curtain that was found close to DiStefano's body.

The towel is white with the words "Apartment 15" in one corner of the towel, officials said. It's unknown if the inscription was embroidered or written with a marker.

In addition, the shower curtain is very light yellow and has light green markings at the bottom of it, investigators reported.

Officials are unsure where the towel and shower curtain came from but said learning their origin could greatly help in the investigation.

"This towel and shower curtain may play a crucial role in this ongoing investigation," a release reads. "We encourage anyone who might have information about the origin or recognition of these items to come forward."

The public is being asked to think carefully about if they've ever seen a similar towel or shower curtain at a hotel or motel during the early 1980s.

"Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could prove instrumental in resolving these cold cases," officials stated. "It also does not matter if the recollection of these items come from a location outside of Weber County."

Those with information should contact Investigator Steve Haney with the Weber County Attorney’s Office at 801-399-8618.