Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New helmets revealed to honor late Utah running back Ty Jordan

items.[0].image.alt
University of Utah Football
EzDbvKxVgAAB4MF.jpeg
EzDbvKzVIAcmuAT (1).jpeg
EzDYjoZUcAIZ3Bi.jpeg
Posted at 6:55 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 20:57:17-04

SALT LAKE CITY — New helmets were revealed Thursday as a tribute to late University of Utah running back Ty Jordan, who died in December 2020.

The helmets feature his jersey number 22 and the abbreviation "LLTJ," which stands for "Long Live Ty Jordan."

Read - Memorial service held for late Utah running back Ty Jordan

Jordan was killed on Christmas Day in 2020 when he accidentally shot himself while home in Denton for the holidays.

He had just finished his true freshman season with the Utes, winning the Pac-12s Newcomer of the Year award.

A three-star recruit out of Texas, Jordan ran for 597 yards and scored six touchdowns in his freshman season. He was the first Ute true freshman to rush for over 100-yards in back-to-back games since 1995.

Read - Utah fans, teammates and others across the state react to RB Ty Jordan's death

The helmets will be worn on Saturday for the University's Red-White Spring Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere