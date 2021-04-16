New helmets revealed to honor late Utah running back Ty Jordan

SALT LAKE CITY — New helmets were revealed Thursday as a tribute to late University of Utah running back Ty Jordan, who died in December 2020.

The helmets feature his jersey number 22 and the abbreviation "LLTJ," which stands for "Long Live Ty Jordan."

Jordan was killed on Christmas Day in 2020 when he accidentally shot himself while home in Denton for the holidays.

He had just finished his true freshman season with the Utes, winning the Pac-12s Newcomer of the Year award.

A three-star recruit out of Texas, Jordan ran for 597 yards and scored six touchdowns in his freshman season. He was the first Ute true freshman to rush for over 100-yards in back-to-back games since 1995.

The helmets will be worn on Saturday for the University's Red-White Spring Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.