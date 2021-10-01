Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New information on deadly shooting in Murray

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Murray Police investigate a fatal shooting at 125 East and 4800 South.
Murray shooting
Murray shooting
Murray shooting
Murray shooting
Murray shooting
Posted at 12:40 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 14:40:53-04

MURRAY, Utah — Murray Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

22-year-old Carlos Jhovany Huerta-Garcia died at a hospital following the shooting outside his home at 125 East and 4800 South around 2 a.m.

Police are actively searching for the shooting suspect. They have not yet identified the suspect but believe it’s someone who knew the victim.

Investigators are asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident to call 801-840-4000 and reference case MR21-31097.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere