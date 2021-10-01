New information on deadly shooting in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — Murray Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

22-year-old Carlos Jhovany Huerta-Garcia died at a hospital following the shooting outside his home at 125 East and 4800 South around 2 a.m.

Police are actively searching for the shooting suspect. They have not yet identified the suspect but believe it’s someone who knew the victim.

Investigators are asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident to call 801-840-4000 and reference case MR21-31097.

