New interior secretary to review boundaries for Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments

Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments were reduced by more than 2 million total acres in 2017 under then-President Donald Trump, but now Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Utah to review these boundaries, reports the Salt Lake Tribune.

These boundaries were established by former President Bill Clinton, who designated Grand Staircase-Escalante as a national monument in 1996, and former President Barack Obama, who established Bears Ears in 2016.

Haaland made history as the first Native American to serve in a presidential cabinet, and will meet with tribal leaders in addition to other stakeholders as part of the national monuments review.

Utah’s congressional and several state leaders have advocated for federal legislation to set the monument boundaries instead of further executive action, as laid out in a joint statement in advance of Haaland's visit.

“We would much prefer a legislative solution,” they wrote. “A legislative approach — if pursued with the support of the Utah delegation — would serve both the nation and our constituents. If successful, such an effort could help us end this historic cycle of disputes.”

But the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition, made up of representatives appointed by the Hopi Tribe, the Navajo Nation, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, the Ute Indian Tribe, argues that Bears Ears should not only be restored to its original boundaries set by President Obama, but expanded as proposed by tribal governments in 2015.

Elected leaders in south-central Utah, where Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument is located, have remained more united in their opposition to restoring that monument.

“The million acres that was taken out,” he said, “was just simply turned over to the [Bureau of Land Management’s] Kanab Field Office, the same agency in the same building, and those lands are being managed much better right now. The monument lands are being managed much better right now," said said Garfield County Commissioner Leland Pollock, who owns a ranch in the area.

Grand Staircase Escalante Partners, a Garfield County-based nonprofit that supports reinstating the monument, said this week that the original boundaries were drawn with input from scientists looking to protect the areas’ rich biology and paleontology as well as its numerous cultural sites.

“Eighty-five percent of Utah’s biodiversity exists within the monument, including 2,600 species of flora and over 660 species of bees,” the group wrote in a statement. “...The fully restored (monuments) will stand as a symbol of our solemn vow to posterity; that as a nation, we accept the responsibility of preserving for future generations our common inheritance — an unbroken land still rich with life and promise.”

More details about Haaland's visit to Utah are forthcoming.

