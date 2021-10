SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The South Salt Lake Police Department welcomed a K-9 named "Drom" as the newest addition to their team.

The Department posted on Facebook on Thursday evening to announce the exciting addition.

K-9 Drom is an 18-month-old German Shepherd from Romania.

South salt Lake Police Department

Drom and his handler, Officer Ryan LaBounty, are planning to spend the next several months in training to prepare for police work on the streets of Utah.