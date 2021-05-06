Watch
New K9 officer joins Grantsville City Police Department

Grantsville City Police Department
Posted at 6:58 PM, May 05, 2021
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Residents in Grantsville, Utah can expect to see a new K9 officer hitting the streets and helping out the local police department soon.

Ludo is a one-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix. He was purchased from Right Hand K9 through a grant from the National Police Dog Foundation and from a Rocky Mountain Power donation.

Officer Kelsie Creek (pictured above) was assigned to be Ludo's partner.

The pair has been certified in narcotics detection and patrol and will be starting their duties in the community soon.

