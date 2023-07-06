New law allows women to access birth control without a prescription

SALT LAKE CITY — A new Utah law passed in the last legislative session will allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal birth control to women without the need for a prescription.

This includes birth control pills, patches, and vaginal rings, making it easier for women to access birth control if they don't have a primary care or women’s health provider.

Because of this new law, Intermountain Health has begun a program that combines mailed prescription pharmacy services and telehealth to provide greater access to birth control.

A virtual visit with an Intermountain pharmacist costs $20 dollars, and once approved, the medication can be shipped directly to the patient.

“Our biggest goal is to improve healthcare access for patients at a lower cost and this new program does both,” said Carrie Dunford, chief pharmacy officer for Intermountain Health.

“This will make care more convenient for our patients and ensure women anywhere in the state have timely access.”

This service is available to women who are evaluated to have a low risk of complications.

Go here for more information on the program and to enroll.