New liquor store in Sandy highlights Utah-made products with unique section

SANDY, Utah — A newly-opened liquor store in Sandy City is highlighting Utah-made products with a section dedicated to local goods.

The store, located in the Little Cottonwood Shopping Center at 9400 South and Highland Drive opened on Monday.

Sara Sergeant, who works as the gin distiller at Alpine Distilling, described the store as "world-class," saying she's traveled to many places but thinks the new location is a notch above the rest.

"Aesthetically, this is a beautiful store," Sergeant said. "It is a world-class store. We've got amazing artwork. We've got a will-call section which is great for restaurants and businesses in addition to customers coming in."

Entering the store, customers are greeted with an open-concept layout, colorful artwork depicting Utah's famous mountain landscape and aisles upon aisles filled to the brim with spirits.

At 14,000 square feet, state officials boast that this store has the most refrigeration space of all stores in Utah.

"As a local distiller here in the state of Utah, it is so exciting," Sergeant remarked.

Sergeant and her husband work together to create expertly crafted gin, whiskeys and liquors. That's why they're especially excited about a brand-new section in the store.

The "Utah Proud" aisle was made to highlight local Utah products.

"Utah Proud is focusing on all the distillers, brewers, and wine-makers in the state of Utah that are crafting amazing spirits," Sergeant explained.

Sergeant hopes that the section will help visitors and even residents discover the beauty and craftsmanship of local products.

"It means a lot as people from around the world visit our great state," she said. "Then they see the focus and emphasis on what's being made in the state of Utah in addition to our great scenery, amazing restaurants and businesses."

There's plenty of space in the aisle and Sergeant hinted that a bigger expansion may be coming in the future to bring even more local businesses into the store.

In its first year, state leaders expect the store to generate $5.4 million for the state of Utah and more than $1 million in local sales tax revenue to Sandy City and Salt Lake County.