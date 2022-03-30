Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New map shows where the most excessive drinking happens in the US by county

In Utah, Summit County is the place with the most excessive drinkers
IMG_3094.PNG
Map courtesy of Nicholas Pierson/Data courtesy the University of Wisconsin
Excessive drinking by county in the United States
IMG_3094.PNG
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 11:26:42-04

A new map shows where the most excessive drinking in happening in the nation, based on county.

The map, based on data from a County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, shows what many people already know: there's not a lot of excessive drinking going on in Utah.

utah drinking square.png
A map shows excessive drinking by county in Utah.

The one glaring exception on the map appears to be Summit County.

The authors of the report say its purpose is to improve health and bring awareness to factors that influence health and offer actions on improving community health.

Excessive drinking is based on self-reported data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance system of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The University of Wisconsin used 2018 statistics for the 2021 report, classifying excessive drinking as five or more drinks per occasion for men and four or more drinks per occasion for women.

The data was used by a PhD student at the University of Chicago to create the map above, which shows the percentage of adults who report binge or heavy drinking.

Visit CountyHealthRankings.org and enter in your county, state, or zip code to see how your county rated for excessive drinking.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere