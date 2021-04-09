New marijuana legalization effort focuses on Republicans, including Utah’s Mike Lee

WASHINGTON — A new national organization has joined the political fight to legalize marijuana. The twist is the Cannabis Freedom Alliance will focus on recruiting Republicans to its cause and one of its first lobbying targets is Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

The alliance launched this week, and is an outgrowth of conversations between rap superstar Snoop Dogg, conservative billionaire Charles Koch and criminal justice reform advocate Weldon Angelos.

With Democrats in charge of the Senate and House, they believe a bill could move forward.

“We need 10 to 12 Republican senators,” Angelos told Politico. “With Koch’s influence, I think that’s likely a possibility.”

