New plans being made to renovate Jordan River Trail

SALT LAKE CITY — New improvements are being outlined for the Jordan River Trail in Salt Lake City.

Rose Park resident Chelsea Silva attended the open house hosted by Salt Lake City Public Lands. It's part of an initiative to provide local feedback for the Emerald Ribbon Action Plan which focuses on revitalizing the Jordan River Trail.

"You know, it kind of defines our community,” said Silva. "I hope they can put together a plan that really has a balance between the community’s desires and like finding space for people to enjoy the river but also like allow the river to kind of restore itself."

Salt Lake City Public Lands planner Makaylah Maponga believes the three presented concepts all require input from the public before proceeding.

"We're ready to hit the ground running, and we're hoping that this plan gives us all the structure that we need to be able to not just dream, but actually do,” said Maponga.

At an open house at Mestizo Coffee Thursday evening, residents saw three concept designs – one focused on nature preservation, one on community activation and the third on trail connectivity -- and neighbors got to share their thoughts on each.

"Right now, in each of these concepts, we're proposing like a lot of really specific strategies, like boardwalks on the river, or outdoor festival spaces or a lot of community art. So how do people really go in and say, like these are the specific things I want to see,” added Maponga.

You can take an online survey here to provide feedback.