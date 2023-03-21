New president appointed to lead Brigham Young University

PROVO, Utah — Nearly nine years after Kevin J. Worthen was appointed President of Brigham Young University, leaders announced he is stepping down.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles made the announcement on Tuesday during the weekly BYU devotional.

"This is a significant moment in the history of the university," Holland said, "Given the remarkable contribution that the Worthens have made."

"Kevin and I knew that this day would eventually come and I have often wondered how I would feel when it did," said Peggy Sealey Worthen, Kevin Worthen's wife. "Now that the day has arrived, the most overwhelming feelings are those of gratitude, appreciation and love."

Worthen's successor will be C. Shane Reese, who will serve as the university's 14th president.

Reese has served as BYU's academic vice president since 2019 and has been with the university since 2001 when he joined as a statistics faculty member.

Worthen will continue to serve as president of the university until May 1, which will mark his anniversary of nine years in the role.