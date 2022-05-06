New Provo Airport terminal flies high in grand opening

PROVO, Utah — There’s a brand new way for Utahns to take to the skies with Friday’s grand opening of the new Provo Airport.

The new look airport has more gates, more flights, and more destinations along with a new airline.

Following some pomp, circumstance and a musical number, the $55 million state-of-the-art airport is now officially open for business.

Local leaders also welcomed Breeze Airways to town, as the carrier based out of Cottonwood Heights will fly out of Provo to multiple destinations, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Bernardino.

It was a huge day for airline executives and politicians, but also for the people behind the scenes who quietly helped oversee the airport's construction from day one.

“All the way from, you know funding the project with our elected officials and federal agencies, and then through our engineers, architects and contractor, really been an awesome experience,” said Brian Torgersen, Provo Airport Manager

“It’s a beautiful building and the city and the whole area has done a great job in supporting this service,” added Lukas Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer of Breeze Airways.

Not to be left out, Allegiant Air also provided some breaking news. The airline has been flying out of Provo for nearly a decade, and Friday it announced more aircraft and more cities will be serviced, such as San Diego, Portland and Orlando.

Allegiant said its most popular destination to and from Provo is Mesa, Arizona, with an average of 14 flights each week.