New report outlines abuse at Federal American Indian Boarding Schools

SALT LAKE CITY — A new government report acknowledges the United States took thousands of American Indian children from their parents from 1819 to 1969 with the intent to strip them of their culture and ultimately take tribal lands.

The report from the Department of the Interior runs just over 100 pages with appendices listing 408 schools in 37 states, all of them taking federal money and housing children away from their parents.

Tamra Borchardt-Slayton, Chairperson of the Indian Peaks Band of the Paiute Tribe of Utah said the boarding school in Panguitch abused Paiute children, and there are records suggesting several students died and were buried there in the four years it operated at the location.

"It's still living inside of our communities today because of the atrocious things that took place," Borchardt-Slayton said.