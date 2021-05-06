New report outlines disparities in Utah among race, ethnicity

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report written by the Kem C. Gardner Institute for Public Policy at the request of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox outlines the disparities among races, ethnicities and genders in the state in terms of income, health, home ownership and other measures.

The report outlines significant disparities in all categories, which we outline in the video above, including some insight from a panel of experts convened virtually for the release.

Those experts also talked about strengths they measured that show Utah has resources to respond to inequities.