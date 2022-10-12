New report shows signs Utah students are recovering academically from pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY — It's no secret the pandemic took a toll on schools and students across the country. Now, a new report shows signs that Utah students are recovering academically from the pandemic.

When statewide assessments were suspended in 2020 because of the pandemic, education leaders were able to conduct the testing they needed in 2021 to release the new numbers.

Since then, schools across the state have been working hard to try and catch their students up academically.

"Additional funding was provided by the Utah state legislature as well as the United States Department of Education federal government," explained Darin Nielsen, assistant superintendent for the Utah State Board of Education. "Those funds were then used to try to address some of the needs of our students right down to the individual level.

The board recommends that parents get involved with their students and school on academic goals to contribute to the success.

