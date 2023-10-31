New restaurants, gates conclude Concourse A construction at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Concourse A is now complete at the Salt Lake City International Airport as 13 new gates and 11 new restaurants were opened on Halloween morning.

A giant curtain was pulled aside early Tuesday to unveil the new area of the airport, with the first flight to Atlanta departing just moments after the gate was officially opened to travelers.

Airport officials and employees, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Delta representatives, concessions operators and even Jazz Bear gathered to mark the occasion.

"These new gates and new restaurants are just going to provide an even more seamless experience for visitors who are coming through and whose final destination or home might be here in Salt Lake City," remarked Mendenhall.

Airport leaders and Delta Airlines seemed to be especially excited about the gates as it means all Delta flights will be able to operate out of jetways.

Previously, some travelers had to be bused out to the plane as there were not enough gates for the flights. Delta said the phase 2 completion comes at the perfect time right before the busy holiday season.

Officials also recognized employees who keep the airport running each day.

"There are about 17,000 people who get up every day and come to work," said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of the airport. "They're the ones who keep the lights on, open the stores, service the planes and really make it all happen."

Besides the new gates, visitors will also be able to enjoy new dining and shopping experiences at the airport now that Concourse A is done.

Nearly a dozen new restaurants are now open and operating in the extended area of the concourse.

Utahns will recognize some local favorites like Blue Iguana, Millcreek Coffee Roasters and Vessel Kitchen as well as chains such as Jimmy John's.

"We pledge to bring our amazing Blue Iguana food and culture to the Delta terminal and we believe our multi-year, best-of-state award-winning most authentic Mexican food will be a resounding success for all involved," remarked Ed Primosic, Owner of Blue Iguana.

Stacy Maxwell of Milcreek Coffee Roasters also thanked the individuals who made it possible for them to open in the airport, remembering when they had a location in the C Concourse previously.

For those wanting to shop, a Utah Jazz Pro Shop is also open in the new area of the concourse and Jazz Bear was at the grand unveiling to celebrate.

Now that Phase 2 is complete, all attention is turned to Phase 3 with additional gates expected to open in B Concourse as well as a Central Tunnel that will connect the terminal directly to B Concourse.

The tunnel, as well as B Concourse gates, are expected to open in October 2024.