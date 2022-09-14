New Riverton businesses signal growing economy, highlight demand for workers

RIVERTON, Utah — As Utah’s economy continues to grow, new businesses continue to open their doors to waiting customers.

Mountain View Village is undergoing a major expansion.

Construction of new shops and restaurants means an increased demand for labor.

However, with Utah’s unemployment at just 2.0%, finding workers to staff open positions can be a challenge.

Several days ago, R&R Barbeque began serving its smoked meats to the masses.

“The neighborhoods and the communities have responded really well,” said Emery Winward, vice president of operations for R&R Barbeque.

Right now, the restaurant has enough workers to serve customers and prepare food, but because of the restaurant’s popularity, R&R’s Riverton location hopes to hire 20 more people.

“It is a daunting task because everyone is opening up in this complex at almost the same time,” Winward said. “Post-COVID it became an employees’ market.”

Hourly pay for entry-level positions can approach $15/hour, but Winward believes in this current climate, it takes more than a robust paycheck to attract quality entry-level employees.

“We listen to our employees,” he said. “We make sure we have a lot of conversations with our employees to see what they want. We’re growing like crazy – people that want opportunity, we want them here with us.”

Just across the driveway at Mountain View Village, Via 313 is preparing for its grand opening.

The full-service restaurant offering Detroit-style pizza is planning an October 10 debut.

“When we open a brand-new Via 313 our goal is to have 100 people on staff,” said Martin McNeil, a manager for Savory, the company opening the location.

Right now, McNeil says the management at the restaurant is in place, but they are only 25% of the way toward being fully staffed.

Much like R&R Barbeque, Via 313 is offering higher wages, increased flexibility and chances for employees to grow in the company and earn promotions.

“For us, it's about what we offer that other people can’t,” McNeil said. “For us, that does come with hourly compensation, but also what it’s like to work for us, what it’s like to be a part of Via 313 and to have a place where you can learn and grow.”

According to the Utah Department of Workforce Services, Utah’s robust economy is showing no signs of slowing.

There are several factors causing a tight labor market.

The migration of people from out of state into Utah is helping fuel the demand for new businesses in the service industry.

Baby boomers are retiring.

And while Utah has the nation’s highest participation rate of young people between the ages of 16 and 21 in the workforce, there aren’t enough to keep up with the demand for workers.

“Our uniqueness in our tight labor market is just that the economy is so strong it is absorbing all the labor it can get as quickly as it can get it,” said Mark Knold, the chief economist for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “We would ask the question, ‘could our economy be growing even faster if every job that was new and came open could find a worker to fill it?’”

Those interested in applying for open positions at either restaurant can do so here and here.

Via 313 will also hold several hiring fairs in the coming days.

Utah’s August jobs report is set to be released on Friday.