New Salt Lake City airport still growing as it approaches two years since debut

SALT LAKE CITY — The new Salt Lake City International Airport is approaching its second birthday and it is still growing.

Phase one of the airport opened in September 2020.

The demolition of the old airport allowed construction crews to dig in to begin the building of phase two.

Four new gates will open on Concourse A in May of 2023 with 18 more scheduled to debut in time for the holiday rush in November 2023. When Concourse A is complete, it will be home to 47 gates serving Delta Airlines.

“In 2011, Salt Lake City was the 24th busiest airport,” said Mike Williams of the Airport Redevelopment Program “In the statistics that came out last year, we are the 20th busiest airport.”

The numbers show just how much the new airport is allowing air travel in SLC to grow.

According to Airports Council International, 20.4 million passengers passed through the airport in 2011. In 2021, despite COVID-19 impacting the travel habits of many Americans, nearly 22.4 passengers utilized Salt Lake City International.

“We’ve just done a master plan update looking 20 years into the future,” Williams said. “And that’s looking at 35 million passengers a year.”

Additional gates are being constructed to the east wing of Concourse B.

A third concourse is envisioned about 15-20 years in the future.

A runway that allows planes to take off and land in the east and west directions will open later this year.