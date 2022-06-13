New service takes flight to easy travel at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A new service took flight Monday at Salt Lake City International Airport aiming to make air travel less stressful.

SkySquad is for those looking for an extra hand during the often strenuous hustle to fly the friendly skies. Whether it's those traveling with children, extra baggage or just passengers who need an extra set of arms or two, the service has arrived right on time.

Salt Lake City has become the seventh location for SkySquad, which is now offered to parents, seniors, and anyone else when they depart, arrive, or during layovers.

Starting at $49 each hour, the service assigns a pre-vetted airport assistant to help people with their respective needs; from carrying bags to guiding passengers through the facility.

While previous locations have been located on the east coast, SkySquad said now was the time to bring the service out west to Salt Lake City.

"We think it's a great area for families, a lot resorts here in Utah, people come here for skiing, for summer vacation, and we think it's a great place for us to be, to be set up," said SkySquad founder Julie Melnick. "The airport itself is so busy, with so many connections, and actually some long walks, so we are here to support customers, carry their bags for them."

An airport spokesperson said the long walk to Concourse B is not why SkySquad was brought to Utah, adding it was welcomed as an extra amenity.

SkySquad currently has four assistants to help travelers in Salt Lake City, with a goal of reaching at least 20 people.