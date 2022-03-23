Watch
New ski patrol puppy welcomed at Solitude Mountain Resort

<b>Solitude Mountain Resort</b>
Solitude Mountain Resort's new ski patrol dog, Greta Gustav Von Griffon, explores the Utah snow. Greta is less than two months old.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 16:53:04-04

SOLITUDE, Utah — On National Puppy Day, Solitude Mountain Resort is welcoming a "paw-sitively" adorable new addition to their ski patrol team!

The pup's name is Greta Gustav Von Griffon and she's a wirehaired pointing griffon.

Greta spends time exploring the snow at Solitude Mountain Resort

Greta is 52 days old and the resort says she will spend the next six months training.

Some of the skills Greta is working on now include obedience, riding on chairlifts, riding on snowmobiles, playing and working in the snow.

According to the American Kennel Club, wirehaired pointing griffons are known for their "extremely harsh and bristly coat." They are sporting dogs and love physical and mental challenges in order to stay busy.

