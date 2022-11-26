New Snowbird Tram open for the 2022-2023 season

SALT LAKE CITY — Snowbird's new tram cabins are officially open for the 2022-2023 season. The ski and snowboard resort says this is the first time in 50 years they've had new tram cabins.

“Opening the new Tram is a historic moment for Snowbird,” said Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “The Tram is symbolic, not just for long-time skiers and riders, but for Utah, and I am excited to see the new cabins open to the public.”

Last month, Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic was delayed when the new Tram was hauled up the mountain. Snowbird’s new red Tram cabin was installed on Saturday, November 5. It's a replacement for the cabin that was damaged in June.