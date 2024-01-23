New sponsorship changes the name of USANA Amphitheatre

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Beloved concert venue USANA Amphitheatre is getting a brand new name ahead of its 2024 season that will bring the Red Hot Chili Peppers, New Kids on the Block, Niall Horan and others to the Beehive State.

Announced Tuesday morning, the West Valley City venue will now be known as the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Named after USANA Health Sciences, which is a wellness and supplement company headquartered in Salt Lake City, the amphitheatre opened in 2003 and has since become a music venue staple in Utah.

According to Ticketmaster, the first performers at USANA Amphitheatre were The Beach Boys in July 2003 as part of an Independence Day celebration.

In 2017, USANA's owner and operator, United Concerts, was sold to Live Nation, who promised to bring bigger shows to the Salt Lake Area, The Salt Lake Tribune previously reported.

Since its ownership transition, USANA has hosted superstars including Utah's favorite resident - Post Malone, Imagine Dragons and Morgan Wallen.

Those involved in the name change are enthusiastic about the upcoming season of outdoor music, which kicks off on June 5 with the Red Hot Chili Peppers tour.

“We're looking to foster a sense of togetherness and contribute to the spirit that makes our community so special, and we’re proud to play a role in creating a space for improvement, connection, and enjoyment of the moments that matter most," said Darin B. Moody, CEO, Utah First Credit Union in a press release.

"With a legacy spanning more than 20 years, this venue continues to be a vital hub for live music fans in Utah,” said Andy Peikon, Live Nation’s Senior Vice President and Head of Venue Sales in the announcement. “Music brings people together, and this partnership with Utah First will allow us to deepen our roots within the community, promising to bring local music fans more live music experiences they'll never forget."

The name change to Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre is effective immediately.