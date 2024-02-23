New teen center at Uintah High School would help students facing homelessness

VERNAL, Utah — Uintah's School District is moving ahead with a proposal for a new teen center that will not only provide space for students to study and meet, but provide access to a food pantry and showers for those who may be experiencing hunger or homelessness.

As proposed, the center would occupy space in Uintah High School, and would provide facilities for teens who have basic needs based on their family situation.

“As we envision it, the Uintah High Teen Center would support all UHS students in various aspects of their lives,” USD Support Services Director Mindy Merrell said.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to the safety and well-being of our students.”

It would be staffed by a full-time school employee and open during the school's business hours.

Uintah High students who are experiencing homelessness could use the center to do laundry, take a shower, work on school assignments, and access snacks and meals.

Nearly two dozen USD students are experiencing homelessness this school year, Merrell said.

About one in eight Uintah County residents under 18 are food insecure, according to data compiled by Utah State University.

Merrell toured teen centers in the Davis School District, which gave her and other administrators the idea of working with state agencies and local businesses to help students develop workforce skills as well.

“I could easily see us partnering with Vocational Rehab or the Department of Workforce Services,” she said.

“What kid in our community couldn’t benefit from learning how to interview for a job or dress for an interview? We want all our kids, not just those who may be struggling, to benefit from the teen center at Uintah High.”

Formal approval of the project still needs to take place when the board adopts the FY25 budget in June.