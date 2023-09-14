New temporary shelter will be first-of-its-kind for homeless in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A new approach to help the homeless in Salt Lake City was unveiled Thursday in hopes of transforming empty property into a temporary shelter.

City officials, including Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Utah’s homeless coordinator Wayne Niederhauser, detailed the plan for the shelter that would house 50 people on land along 300 South and 600 West.

Unlike other congregate shelters, the new camp would be a place for people to have a whole unit for themselves, and would there's alone as long as they live there. Security and access to other resource services would be available to help residents move to a permanent home.

“This was the location that felt that we could services to most efficiently, including power," said Mendenhall. "Sufficient space for all those units that could be brought in.”

The city and state are continuing to work on finding a provider who can build and manage the new shelter, which is Phase 1 of a planned project. Officials hops to use what they learn from the shelter to build a more permanent housing solution in middle of next year.