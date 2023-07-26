New tool lets you check Utah property values

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Auditor John Dougall's office has launched a new tool to help you determine the value of your property.

On Wednesday, the auditor unveiled propertyvalues.utah.gov, which includes an interactive map that can drill down into neighborhoods and show what counties have valued a property at. It will also show whether values have gone up or down from previous years in a "heat map" format.

"Valuing property is a very, very hard process," Dougall told FOX 13 News on Wednesday. "This is helping the public better understand what’s going on so they can also identify where they see concerns."

Dougall took the information from property assessments conducted by county assessors in an effort to provide more transparency for taxpayers. Personally identifiable information has been removed. The auditor said most counties have or will provide information for the site, but called out Summit and Wasatch counties for not providing the data.

"The public needs a tool like this, bringing transparency to the property valuation process and highlighting the critical work done by assessors across the state of Utah," Salt Lake County Assessor Chris Stavros said in a statement.

People with issues with their property tax values should appeal to their counties through the Board of Equalization.