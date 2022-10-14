New Trader Joe's coming to Utah; expected to open in 2023

DRAPER, Utah — It's the news many Utahns have been hoping for as Trader Joe's is opening a new location in the Beehive State.

The new store will be located in Draper, city officials and Mayor Troy Walker announced on social media Friday.

"Guess what new store is coming to Draper?" Draper City asked online, "It starts with a 'T' and ends with a 'Joe's'."

Mayor Walker echoed the announcement, saying the store will be located at 11479 State Street and expected to open in early 2023.

The Draper location will be the fourth Trader Joe's in Utah, with locations currently in Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights and Orem.