New Trax station opens at Salt Lake City Int'l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Travelers now have another way to come and go from the new Salt Lake City International Airport.

Utah Transit Authority officially opened a new Trax station at the airport Monday.

The station will serve as the end point of the Green Line and connect the airport with downtown Salt Lake City and West Valley City, while offering several transfer points along the way.

“Who here doesn’t think that this is not now the greatest airport in all the United States,” said Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall. “How we move people matters.”

The new station represents the completion of a 20-month project that cost around $22 million.

The airport was previously home to a Trax station that closed when the new SLC airport facility opened in September 2020.

Since then, crews have been working on expanding the track and building the station platform at the new SLC.

Airport officials hope having a direct mode of public transportation will ease the strain on the airport’s parking facilities.

They also believe a direct and convenient route to downtown Salt Lake will give conventions and tourists more incentive to hold events and visit Salt Lake City.

“This is a big city, 21st century airport,” said Bill Wyatt, the airport’s director. “Big city, 21st century airports need a real connection to the center of the city.”

To add more convenience for travelers, UTA announced it will extend the Green Line’s hours of operation on Sunday evenings.