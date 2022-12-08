New trial date set for Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell

IDAHO — Less than a month after Lori Vallow Daybell was found competent to stand trial again, she appeared in court with her husband Chad Daybell and a new trial date was set.

The Daybells will begin their 10-week trial on April 3, 2023, after it was postponed from January 2023.

On October 6, Judge Steven Boyce issued a ruling that the trial would be vacated until Lori Vallow Daybell's competency could be determined. That ruling was lifted on November 16.

Both Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell have pleaded not guilty in connection to the deaths of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, Lori's children along with Chad's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

East Idaho News reported Chad Daybell's lawyer argued he needed more time to review evidence and the trial date should be no earlier than October 2023 while Lori's lawyer argued that since she hadn't waived her right to a speedy trial, the court needed a date as soon as February 2023.

A judge previously ruled the Daybells would be tried together.

Other motions were also discussed during the hearing on Thursday, East Idaho News reports.