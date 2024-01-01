New Utah laws go into effect

SALT LAKE CITY — A series of new laws are going into effect in Utah today.

When someone launches a dating app or website, they will get a pop up warning that the site doesn't do background checks and that people should exercise caution. It will also offer links to resources for people who may be victims of sexual assault or violence.

The warnings came about as a result of a law passed by House Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City.

"This is just a start to a larger problem when we’re talking about sexual assault and domestic violence," she told FOX 13 News on Monday.

Rep. Romero said she intends to introduce a bill in the upcoming 2024 Utah State Legislature on "affirmative consent." It would make it a felony if consent is not given in sexual situations. She said it ensures people are on the same page and that "yes means yes."

"The bar is so high when it comes to sexual assault and rape that it would be a second-degree felony. Hopefully it would give prosecutors another tool to use — not saying all prosecutors will use it — to criminally prosecute somebody who’s out there sexually assaulting women," Rep. Romero said. "As we know, sexual assaults are not reported at the rate they should be because people feel like they won’t be believed versus false accusations."

Rep. Romero has previously run the bill, but it has yet to get a hearing.

Other new laws going into effect on New Year's Day include:



Electric vehicles will have to pay a tax at some charging stations. Right now, vehicles that run on fossil fuels pay a gas tax earmarked for road repairs. The issue is that EVs don't (even though they use the same roads), so the legislature approved the 12.5% tax on charging stations to make things more equitable.

Some vintage collector cars may be exempt from motor vehicle emissions inspections, especially if they are not driven a lot.

The child tax credit gets expanded somewhat, helping Utah families in need. Governor Spencer Cox has also proposed a further expansion in his budget to the Utah legislature.

The Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is also expanding with signups starting on Jan. 1. The program provides medical and dental coverage to some of the state's neediest children, including immigrants who have been living in the state for at least 180 days.

"We have one of the highest rates of uninsured children per capita in the country," said Moe Hickey, the executive director of the advocacy group Voices for Utah Children. "This is a big step forward to addressing that."

Advocates have been campaigning to let families know if they qualify for CHIP, hoping to reach as many marginalized communities as possible. The bill to expand CHIP passed with bipartisan support in the 2023 Utah State Legislature, with supporters saying it will save money in the long run with more preventative care keeping desperate families out of emergency rooms.

"The root cause of a lot of these problems, it’s because care wasn’t given at an early age especially preventative care," Hickey said. "One thing I do want to point out the dental side is so important especially for young children. A vast majority of our absences from schools are dental related."

To find out if you qualify for CHIP, visit the Utah Department of Health & Human Services' website here.