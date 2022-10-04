New Utah state flag designs advance — with changes

SALT LAKE CITY — A task force working to design a new Utah state flag advanced some ideas based on tens of thousands of comments submitted on potential designs.

More than 37,000 comments were submitted on what people liked in a new state flag. Overwhelmingly, people supported incorporating a beehive into the design as well as something to represent the mountains of northern Utah and the redrock of southern Utah. A star or stars representing Utah's eight sovereign Native American tribes will also be included. Delicate arch designs were largely disfavored by the public.

The task force used a scoring system to show differences in opinions on 20 semi-final designs between the public at large, legislators, a design committee and tribal leaders. While one design may have a higher public score, tribal leaders or the design committee may have ranked it lower.

This flag ranked high with the public who liked the beehive and the color scheme:

Utah Dept. of Cultural & Community Engagement

The task force deliberated each design with members offering their own input. Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said some beehive designs were "too cute" and favored a more traditional looking one. So did Rep. Elizabeth Weight, D-West Valley City. One design appeared to be quickly excluded when lawmakers worried it looked too similar to the "Captain Marvel" logo and might invite a lawsuit from Marvel.

Governor Spencer Cox said feedback he heard is southern Utahns definitely wanted a red for "redrock" versus an orange. Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, said he definitely heard from people who wanted a beehive included. They deliberated over different shades of blue and whether symbolism desires of the public were met.

Utah Dept. of Cultural & Community Engagement

What emerged were several designs that the task force considered for further refinement.

"This one is my favorite by far," Gov. Cox said of a refined design. "This looks more like our mountains, it looks, there’s something very strong about this flag and I'm unabashedly a big fan."

See the refined design here:

Utah Dept. of Cultural & Community Engagement

Sen. McCay and Sen. Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi, also approved.

"We accomplish all of those checkmarks with this flag. Now it it will be interesting to see how we incorporate that with the design committee," said Sen. McCay.

The designs could still evolve as the process moves forward. Ultimately, a final flag design will be brought to the Utah State Legislature for an up-or-down vote in January 2023.