New video shows Utah man confronting officers during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors say new video shows one of the U.S Capitol insurrection suspects from Utah talking to police officers outside of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office.

FOX 13 INVESTIGATES: Utah man charged in Capitol riot says he’d ‘willingly do it again’

A court filing says cameras recorded Dammeron Valley resident Brady Knowlton telling officers to move out of the way as they left the Senate Gallery.

Knowlton is quoted as telling the officers, “we don’t wanna push through here,” and, “this is happening. Our vote doesn’t matter, so we came here for a change.”

WATCH: Who is Brady Knowlton – the latest Utahn charged in US Capitol riot?

Prosecutors contend the video is evidence Knowlton and a co-defendant from Colorado, Patrick Montgomery, knew they were obstructing Congress on Jan. 6.

Knowlton is one of six Utah men charged with crimes in the insurrection.