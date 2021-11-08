New website offers resources for crime victims across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah office for victims of crime has launched a new program to help people find the resources they need to get back on their feet.

The concern center website is a directory with over 200 resources to help crime victims in Utah get information on a situation they may be dealing with.

Many crime victims may not know where to go for help, but they know they have a concern. For example, someone might not know they're dealing with domestic violence, they just know their partner is controlling.

“They can really just type in their concern,” said Tallie Viteri, assistant director and grants administrator at the Utah Office for Victims of Crime. “They don’t have to type in a specific service or a certain program and then it will come up with a lot of different categories that they can click on and get connected to programs within their search area that help with those specific issues.”

The program launched about a month ago with resources listed in all 29 counties.

Just a few of the issues it helps with include domestic violence, rent assistance, anger management, paying bills and all things crime victims might come across.

To access this information, visit this site and and click on victims rights and resources.