New West Davis Highway set to be dream drive for Utah commuters

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — On a winter weather day, major backups have historically plagued rush hour commuters in Davis County. However, starting Saturday, the Utah Department of Transportation will open a significant change that is set to transform the daily commute in West Davis County.

The West Davis Highway project, initiated in 2021, spans 16 miles and features a four-lane divided highway in western Davis County. It extends from the Interstate 15 /Legacy Parkway junction at approximately Glovers Lane in Farmington to the future extension of S.R. 193 in West Point.

Freeway-style interchanges with on- and off-ramps are planned at strategic locations throughout the highway.

"This is something that will make transportation work better, it will make people's lives better. It's going to make transportation safer for so many different people," said UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras

Braceras, who has been involved in the project for many years, added the idea has been around since 1962. He recounted a meeting with Uta Senate President J. Stuart Adams 30 years ago and emphasizing the long-standing efforts to bring the project to fruition.

"This is a great day for Utah," said Adams Friday, commending the state's exceptional efforts in keeping people moving.

The West Davis Highway also includes over 10 miles of new trail and trail connections, creating a consolidated system linking Emigration Trail to Legacy Parkway Trail.

Braceras described the project as a milestone event for the state of Utah and for transportation in northern Utah.

Officials express satisfaction with the project's completion ahead of schedule, attributing it to the team's efficiency in saving both time and money. Aside from the early completion, the highway is anticipated to reduce evening commute times by an estimated 20 minutes, providing significant time savings for thousands of daily commuters.

"Now, they're going to be able to get home for their soccer games, to take their kids to their baseball games,” Adams said in talking about how the highway will help families.

To celebrate the unveiling, a fun run will be held on two miles of the highway right before its official opening.

