New wildfire sparked near Utah Lake, caused by target shooting

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire was sparked Tuesday afternoon near Utah Lake.

Officials say the "Soldier Fire" is "spreading rapidly eastward" and is about 25 acres.

The fire is located off Highway 68 near Soldier Pass. In addition to local ground crews, multiple aerial resources are in the area helping to fight the fire from above.

Local fire officials tell FOX 13 News the blaze was sparked by target shooting in an area where no shooting is allowed.

Currently, no closures are in place due to the fire.

