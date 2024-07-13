New wildfire starts south of Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A new wildfire is now burning south of Cedar City, fire officials announced Saturday morning.

The Graff Point Fire is estimated to be between 70 to 100 acres. Firefighters are mobilizing to access the steep and rugged terrain.

While the cause remains under investigation, officials say it was likely caused by a lightning strike.

