Newly arrived Afghan refugees welcomed home to Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Dozens of newly arrived refugees from Afghanistan gathered at a West Jordan mosque Monday as city and state leaders officially welcomed them to Utah.

The event included speeches and a community dinner as the United Afghan-American Coalition lined up food supplies and clothing for people to take to their new homes.

But there’s something else the group wants to make sure the men, women and children can find here: community. And it started with this big event to bring everyone together.

"If they had any other choice they would never want to come. But because had no other option and to survived forced to do that," said Shubaira Aminzada, president and co-founder of the coalition. "We are trying to rebuild community and safety net they had at home."

One of the speakers, Col. Randy Watt, is a retired member of the U.S. Army Special Forces who helped hundreds of Afghans escape to various countries, and is now part of making sure those who end up in Utah find safety in the Beehive State.

"My group and three other groups have been able to get 400 Afghans out to Pakistan, Albania, Greece and to a number of other countries to make them safe."

The United Afghan-American Coalition said one question they get from people is asking how they can help. The easiest way is to CLICK HERE to learn the many ways to offer assistance.