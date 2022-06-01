Newly-named DABS aims to improve customer service

SALT LAKE CITY — As part of a larger rebranding effort, the former Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is now replacing “Control” with “Services” marking a shift towards a more consumer friendly initiative.

This milestone was unveiled Wednesday morning at the Gateway Mall.

The changes come after the now DABS launched a “Service First'' strategic plan designed to implement changes over the next several years across all divisions with an emphasis on customer initiatives.

Last month the department also announced they would invest in modern payment technologies at all locations along with a “Click and Collect” program which will allow customers to order online for in-store pick up.

“Something just as simple as changing one word services in our name is because we serve every single Utahn whether or not they consume alcohol,” said DABS director Tiffany Clason. “And one of the major ways we do that is by the hundreds of millions of dollars that we generate through the sales of our product.”