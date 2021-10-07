Newly released videos, phone calls reveal information into Charles Vallow investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Chandler, Arizona Police Department released thousands of pages of evidence and hours of video that gives new insight into the Lori Vallow case.

Listen to the full 911 call from Alex Cox after shooting Charles Vallow:

Vallow is charged with crimes connected to the deaths of her two children, her estranged husband and the wife of her new husband, Chad Daybell.

Among the videos released was an interview with Tylee Ryan, regarding the death of her stepfather, Charles Vallow.

The interview took place only a few months before she died and before her mother married Chad Daybell.

She recalled how she was outside when she heard the gunshot that was shot by her uncle and ultimately killed her stepfather so she didn't know exactly what happened. She told police she thought Charles was the aggressor in the situation.

"He honestly just looked like kind of a crazy person, like screaming and like his face was beet red, he just looked like really mad," Tylee said in the interview. "I remember when he took the bat from me, I saw his face for like a split second, and I honestly like - it didn’t even look like him. He just looked like pure like rage. Like he was just seeing red."

When Lori Vallow spoke to police, she told them she only heard one gushot - even though there were two.

She also said she drove her son JJ to school after the incident.

"I was just freaking out," Lori said. "I went into Mom mode and thought I gotta get JJ to school."

According to Tylee and surveillance video, first they went to Burger King, then they went to Walgreen's to buy flip flops.

Also in the released evidence was phone calls between Charles Vallow and his life insurance company, making absolutely sure his wife Lori was not the beneficiary.

"I’m changing the insured to my sister and my special needs son," Vallow says. "Can I put a lock or a code for anyone to call about my policy? Is that possible? Will you guys do that?"

Read - Medical Examiner report reveals Charles Vallow's death ruled as a homicide

He asks that his policy information be kept from anyone who doesn't have his password.

"Give no information to anyone that doesn’t have that password," he said in the call.

Investigators now believe Lori pre-meditated the murder of Charles Vallow with her brother and waited 43 minutes after the shots were fired to call first responders.



The state has determined Lori Vallow is not mentally competent to stand trial, but prosecutors could seek the death penalty.