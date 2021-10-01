Newsy launches nation’s only free over-the-air news network

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Newsy launched the nation’s only free over-the-air 24/7 news network Friday.

Newsy bills itself as delivering news with the “why,” and is owned by the E.W. Scripps Company, which owns KSTU FOX 13.

It has established itself as a source for concrete, unbiased news and analysis of the top stories around the world and Newsy highlights multiple sides of every story.

Over the last several months, teams in Atlanta, Cincinnati, and in Newsy’s 14 bureaus nationwide have worked to develop a platform that delivers straightforward and opinion free content.

You can find Newsy on streaming platforms such as Apple TV and Roku as well as video platforms like Pluto TV, Sling TV and on smart TVs.

You can also find Newsy over the air on your TV set, but you’ll have to rescan it. Here’s some instructions on how to do that.