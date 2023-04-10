No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Davis County Monday after it experienced engine troubles while in the air.

Kaysville Police said the plane landed on the West Davis Corridor Near Glovers Lane due to engine failure.

Kaysville Police Department

Luckily, the emergency landing was successful and no occupants of the plane were majorly injured.

The landing happened on an unopened street so no other cars or bystanders were involved in the incident.

Photos show the red plane resting on the road with no visible damage.

Officials began the process of removing the plane about an hour after the emergency landing occurred.

Details such as where the plane took off from and where it was headed were not made immediately available.

Multiple agencies came together to investigate the emergency landing. Kaysville and Farmington Police as well as Utah Highway Patrol were at the scene responding to the situation.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates on this developing story.