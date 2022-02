SALT LAKE CITY — Police said no one was injured Monday following a shooting at a Midvale restaurant.

According to the Unified Police Department, the shooting occurred at the McDonald's at 425 West 7200 South.

FOX 13 News Police surrounding McDonald's in Midvale following shooting

A suspect is in custody, but no other information was immediately made available.

FOX 13 News Police search vehicle allegedly involved in incident at Midvale McDonald's restaurant

