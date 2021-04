FARMINGTON, Utah — A small mudslide happened behind a house in Farmington Tuesday, but luckily only landscaping was damaged.

Farmington Fire Chief Guido Smith said the landslide happened in the backyard of a home on Steven Circle.

Firefighters and city workers put down sandbags to channel the water away from homes.

The city's public works officials are looking to find the source of the water. They believe it may have been a break in a secondary water line.