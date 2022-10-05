No danger detected at West High School following gun threat

SALT LAKE CITY — After a social media post circulated online Tuesday morning about a potential gun threat at West High School, officials reported there is no danger.

In the post, the individual who posted the threat detailed that they would enter a school and engage in an active shooter situation.

In an update Tuesday morning, school district officials and local police said there is no threat.

"Police officers and school administration have investigated the posting, including interviewing students," the school district said in a letter to parents. "It appears to not be connected to West other than being reposted by some of our students."

Salt Lake City Police said that although they have deemed there is no danger, there will be officers at the school "out of an abundance of caution."

School district leaders encouraged students to continue to report any and all threats to the police or administration.